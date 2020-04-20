Monday, April 20th | 27 Nisan 5780

April 20, 2020 11:12 am
0

Israel’s S Capital Raises Second Investment Fund of $120 Million

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Tel Aviv skyline at night. Photo: Gilad Avidan via Wikimedia Commons.

S Capital, an Israel-based venture capital investment firm, said on Monday it closed a second direct investment fund of $120 million that will focus on early-stage tech startups.

The new fund, S Capital II, will bring its total committed capital to $270 million since its establishment in 2018.

S Capital II, the firm said, will invest in a range of sectors including insurance and financial technology, machine learning, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, cybersecurity and information technology.

S Capital’s first fund has invested in nearly a dozen startups.

