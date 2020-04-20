Monday, April 20th | 27 Nisan 5780

April 20, 2020 3:14 pm
Jewish Astronaut Jessica Meir Returns to Earth, Must Now Cope With Coronavirus Restrictions

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Ground personnel carry International Space Station (ISS) crew member Jessica Meir of NASA after the landing of the Soyuz MS-15 space capsule in a remote area outside Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan, April 17, 2020. Photo: Andrey Shelepin / GCTC / Russian space agency Roscosmos / Handout via Reuters.

Jewish NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and her colleagues came home to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the first returning space mission since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March.

Meir along with fellow NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka landed in central Kazakhstan.

Aboard the ISS before her departure, Meir said it would be difficult to hold back embraces with family and friends as she tried to adhere to social-distancing restrictions on Earth.

She explained, “I think I will feel more isolated on Earth than here.”

