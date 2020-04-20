Jewish Astronaut Jessica Meir Returns to Earth, Must Now Cope With Coronavirus Restrictions

Jewish NASA astronaut Jessica Meir and her colleagues came home to Earth from the International Space Station (ISS) on Friday, the first returning space mission since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic in March.

Meir along with fellow NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan and Russian cosmonaut Oleg Skripochka landed in central Kazakhstan.

Aboard the ISS before her departure, Meir said it would be difficult to hold back embraces with family and friends as she tried to adhere to social-distancing restrictions on Earth.

She explained, “I think I will feel more isolated on Earth than here.”

