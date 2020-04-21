Amid Coronavirus Pandemic, Palestinian Authority’s Indoctrination of Children With Anti-Israel Hatred Moves Online

Despite the coronavirus pandemic shutting down schools operated by the Palestinian Authority, a new report showed that educational materials containing incitement, hatred and violence are now being used extensively online.

The materials were revealed by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and Cultural Tolerance in School Textbooks (IMPACT-se), and showed numerous instances of the disturbing lessons being taught to Palestinian children.

One video shows a teacher using the story of Palestinian terrorist Dalal al-Mughrabi, one of the perpetrators of the 1978 Coastal Road Massacre, in which 38 Israeli civilians were killed, to teach reading comprehension to ten-year-old kids.

The presentation used graphic images of violence, and the teacher at one point praises “the suicide operation that caused the deaths of many of the Occupation’s soldiers.”

In another video lesson, Sir Isaac Newton’s theories are taught to seventh-graders using the example of slingshots used to launch projectiles at Israelis.

An answer to a question refers specifically to stone-throwing, saying, “The forces that influence the stone are the weight of the stone and also the resistance of the atmosphere that influences the stone.”

Images from an eighth-grade science textbook also appear on an educational Facebook page that show Palestinian students actually using slingshots in class.

An e-learning portal operated by the Palestinian Authority’s Education Ministry even uses the example of rockets fired at Israeli civilians to illustrate a Newtonian principle, asking, “Do the rocket launchers of the Palestinian resistance have potential energy?”

IMPACT-se CEO Marcus Sheff commented on the materials, saying, “Even when studying at home, Palestinian children cannot escape the hate. The violence and incitement of the official Palestinian curriculum is being neatly migrated online by official and unofficial educational initiatives and fed into their living rooms.”

“If anything, the online versions make the hate even more graphic and awful than before,” he added. “If the donor community thought this global pandemic would lead to the Palestinian Ministry of Education leaving the hate behind, they were wrong.”

“It is clear that teaching Jihad is too important to the Palestinian Authority to be stopped by anything as mundane as a global pandemic,” Sheff said.

“This is what happens when the Palestinian Authority makes a strategic decision to encourage over a million Palestinian children to sacrifice themselves and when the international community funds it,” he concluded.