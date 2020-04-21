Tuesday, April 21st | 27 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Economic Crisis Will Kill More People Than the Coronavirus, Warns Israeli HMO Head

Biden Raises Over Three Times as Much Money as Trump in March

The New Normal at Jerusalem Venture Partners: Robots, Temperature Taking Tech, and 3D Printed Masks

US Readying ‘Substantial’ Aid to Help Yemen Fight Coronavirus

Trump Says He Will Suspend All Immigration Into US Over Coronavirus

Industrial Bank of Korea Settles US, New York Criminal Probes Over $1 Billion Iran Transfer

Wearing Face Masks, Syria’s Assad and Iran’s Zarif Condemn West at Damascus Meeting

Cast of ‘Fauda’ Talks Season 3, Filming in Areas Resembling Gaza and Coronavirus Isolation

Netanyahu Hangs on in Unity Government in Deal After Inconclusive Israeli Elections

Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 181, Total Number of Cases at 13,883

April 21, 2020 9:34 am
0

Israel’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 181, Total Number of Cases at 13,883

avatar by JNS.org

Workers of the Jewish Burial Society wear protective gear just before carrying the body of a victim of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to be buried in Jerusalem, April 2, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – Israel’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 181 on Tuesday, after four more people succumbed to the disease overnight Monday and on Tuesday morning.

Among the four fatalities was Aharon Turchin, a 48-year-old father of 14 with no preexisting health conditions. Turchin, who lived in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, passed away at the Ichilov Medical Center in Tel Aviv after being transferred there over the weekend from Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center in Bnei Brak after his condition deteriorated.

According to Israel’s Health Ministry, there have been a total of 13,883 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection in the country since the beginning of the pandemic, including 170 new cases since Monday night. While 4,353 Israelis have officially recovered, 142 are still in serious condition, 113 of whom are intubated. However, the number of Israelis recovering from the virus has exceeded the number of new infections for four days in a row, according to the ministry.

The update comes just days after officials tentatively rolled back some of the strict limitations placed on movement and commerce in the last several weeks, as well as lockdowns on Bnei Brak and two dozen neighborhoods in Jerusalem with particularly high coronavirus infection rates.

Bnei Brak continues to have the highest per capita coronavirus infection rate in the country, but residents are now subject to the same regulations as all other Israelis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.