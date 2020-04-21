Over Half of US Jews Have Witnessed Antisemitism During Last 5 Years, ADL Survey Reveals
by Algemeiner Staff
More than half of America’s Jews have personally experienced or witnessed an incident motivated by antisemitism during the last five years, a new survey released on Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League revealed.
According to the ADL survey, 54 percent of American Jews had encountered some form of antisemitism since 2015. Most of these experiences involved antisemitic comments targeted at themselves or others, but one in seven respondents also that said they personally knew the victim of an antisemitic attack, while one in twenty had themselves been the targets of physical attacks or damage to property.
The survey also found that nearly two-thirds of Jews — 63 percent — said their communities were “less safe” than they were a decade ago, with the deadly shootings at synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway weighing heavily on the minds of respondents.
“Most are concerned about attacks centered around their place of worship.” the ADL survey noted. “More than half are worried about a violent attack at a synagogue or about a synagogue being defaced, damaged or vandalized.”
The survey also demonstrated that “in the face of widespread anxiety about antisemitic attacks, some Jewish-Americans have modified their behaviors to minimize the risk of being targeted.”
The ADL said that “roughly one-in-four (27%) have employed at least one strategy to avoid being targeted. The most common strategy, adopted by more than one-in-ten (12%) Jews, is avoiding markers of Jewish identification — for instance, by not using one’s last name, covering or not wearing a Jewish star, or not identifying as Jewish on a social media site. Almost one-in-ten (9%) have avoided wearing religious clothing or accessories.”
The survey was conducted for the ADL in January by the polling organization YouGov — a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic generated fresh concerns over resurgent antisemitism.
“We recognize the reality on the ground has changed dramatically for Jewish communities, as it
has for all communities, in recent months; this survey offers a snapshot of a window in time prior
to the coronavirus outbreak that has so altered our daily lives,” Jonathan Greenblatt — the ADL’s chief executive — said in a statement accompanying the survey. “We are also assessing the state of antisemitism in the current environment and its impact on the Jewish community and will have additional data to share in the weeks and months ahead.”