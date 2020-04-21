Over Half of US Jews Have Witnessed Antisemitism During Last 5 Years, ADL Survey Reveals

More than half of America’s Jews have personally experienced or witnessed an incident motivated by antisemitism during the last five years, a new survey released on Tuesday by the Anti-Defamation League revealed.

According to the ADL survey, 54 percent of American Jews had encountered some form of antisemitism since 2015. Most of these experiences involved antisemitic comments targeted at themselves or others, but one in seven respondents also that said they personally knew the victim of an antisemitic attack, while one in twenty had themselves been the targets of physical attacks or damage to property.

The survey also found that nearly two-thirds of Jews — 63 percent — said their communities were “less safe” than they were a decade ago, with the deadly shootings at synagogues in Pittsburgh and Poway weighing heavily on the minds of respondents.

“Most are concerned about attacks centered around their place of worship.” the ADL survey noted. “More than half are worried about a violent attack at a synagogue or about a synagogue being defaced, damaged or vandalized.”

Related coverage Holocaust Survivors ‘Nothing Short of Living Heroes,’ Britain’s Prince Charles Says Britain’s Prince Charles addressed the annual National Yom HaShoah UK Commemoration via video on Tuesday, saying that the story of...