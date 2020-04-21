‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Hass Calls Her Survivor Grandmother on Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israeli actress Shira Haas, the star of the new Netflix mini-series “Unorthodox,” shared on Instagram a screenshot of her family’s video call to her grandmother, who is a Holocaust survivor, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, which began Monday evening.

Haas, 24, explained that her 86-year-old grandmother was in quarantine without any family members, but added “today we did a zoom call together because even in Corona times and especially on this day – We will never leave her alone. Never forget. Always remember.”

This year marks 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. Because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Holocaust remembrance events throughout the world have been cancelled, with commemorations and exhibits shifting online.

Holocaust survivors typically attend remembrance ceremonies and participate in memorial marches, such as the March of the Living, at former Nazi concentration camps in Europe, but this year survivors are mostly staying indoors at home.