Tuesday, April 21st | 27 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Hass Calls Her Survivor Grandmother on Holocaust Remembrance Day

The Economic Crisis Will Kill More People Than the Coronavirus, Warns Israeli HMO Head

Biden Raises Over Three Times as Much Money as Trump in March

The New Normal at Jerusalem Venture Partners: Robots, Temperature Taking Tech, and 3D Printed Masks

US Readying ‘Substantial’ Aid to Help Yemen Fight Coronavirus

Trump Says He Will Suspend All Immigration Into US Over Coronavirus

Industrial Bank of Korea Settles US, New York Criminal Probes Over $1 Billion Iran Transfer

Wearing Face Masks, Syria’s Assad and Iran’s Zarif Condemn West at Damascus Meeting

Cast of ‘Fauda’ Talks Season 3, Filming in Areas Resembling Gaza and Coronavirus Isolation

Netanyahu Hangs on in Unity Government in Deal After Inconclusive Israeli Elections

April 21, 2020 11:54 am
0

‘Unorthodox’ Star Shira Hass Calls Her Survivor Grandmother on Holocaust Remembrance Day

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Israeli actress Shira Haas in 2018. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Israeli actress Shira Haas, the star of the new Netflix mini-series “Unorthodox,” shared on Instagram a screenshot of her family’s video call to her grandmother, who is a Holocaust survivor, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, which began Monday evening.

Haas, 24, explained that her 86-year-old grandmother was in quarantine without any family members, but added “today we did a zoom call together because even in Corona times and especially on this day – We will never leave her alone. Never forget. Always remember.”

This year marks 75 years since the end of the Holocaust. Because of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Holocaust remembrance events throughout the world have been cancelled, with commemorations and exhibits shifting online.

Holocaust survivors typically attend remembrance ceremonies and participate in memorial marches, such as the March of the Living, at former Nazi concentration camps in Europe, but this year survivors are mostly staying indoors at home.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.