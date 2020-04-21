US Jewish Groups Welcome End to Year-Long Israeli Political Impasse

Prominent US Jewish groups praised the news on Monday that Israel’s year-long political impasse was coming to an end, with the signing of a coalition agreement by the country’s two biggest parties following three inconclusive elections.

The deal, reached after weeks of fraught negotiations, was inked by current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — head of right-wing Likud — and ex-IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz — head of centrist Blue and White.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP) commented, “We welcome the announcement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Speaker Benny Gantz that an agreement was reached to form a unity government in Jerusalem. With the political process now concluded and a government in place, the Jewish State can focus fully on the urgent work of combating the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing security challenges it faces.”

“We look forward to working with the new government to strengthen the US-Israel special relationship and the bonds between Israel and the American Jewish community,” it added.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) said, “We applaud the vision and pragmatism of Prime Minister Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz — forging a unity government, in the spirit of democratic compromise, to guide the country through the coronavirus crisis and confront strategic challenges.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) said, “AIPAC welcomes the announcement of the agreement to form a new Israeli government. We congratulate Prime Minister Netanyahu and Lt. Gen. Gantz for their significant achievement in forging a broad-based coalition government. Israel has once again demonstrated the resiliency and vibrancy of the only genuine democracy in the region.”

“We look forward to further strengthening the relationship between the US and Israel as these two allies confront the challenges in the region and advance our mutual security, health and economic interests,” AIPAC concluded.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said, “We welcome the new unity government and the stability it brings to Israel. We wish the leaders well in dealing with this health crisis, ensuring security, maintaining democratic institutions and refraining from unilateral actions that would forestall possibility of mutual peace.”

B’nai B’rith International said, “We commend Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz for coming together to form a unity government. In a time of crisis, the two political leaders put the country first. Once again, Israel’s vibrant democracy has resulted in a diverse coalition. Under the terms of the agreement, Netanyahu will remain prime minister for 18 months. After that, Gantz is set to succeed him.”

“We wish the new government well in facing the battle against COVID-19, as well as other urgent challenges, such as the strategic threats posed by Iran and Hamas terrorists,” it continued.