Israeli Police Officer Wounded in Palestinian Terror Attack Near Jerusalem

April 22, 2020 7:38 am
Israeli Police Officer Wounded in Palestinian Terror Attack Near Jerusalem

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli forces and medics gather at the scene of a Palestinian terrorist attack near Maale Adumim in the West Bank, April 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

Israeli security forces shot and killed a Palestinian man who stabbed a police officer at a checkpoint near Jerusalem on Wednesday, an Israeli police spokesman said.

“The terrorist drove his vehicle into the border policeman … then stabbed (him) with scissors,” said spokesman Micky Rosenfeld. “Officers in the area responded to the attack and the terrorist was shot and killed.”

Rosenfeld said the policeman was moderately wounded in the incident near Maale Adumim in the West Bank and that an explosive device was also found at the scene.

Watch video footage of Wednesday’s attack below:

