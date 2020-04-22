Jewish Non-Profits Receive $264 Million So Far in Federal Coronavirus Assistance
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Jewish non-profits have received at least $264 million in loans under the $2.1 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress and enacted into law last month, according to the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).
According to a JFNA survey, 579 got loans approved from the Small Business Administration.
The average loan was between $5,000 and $4.9 million. The median loan was $256,000.
There were 1,331 responses to the JFNA survey.
The results come as the US Senate passed another funding bill on Tuesday afternoon totaling $484 billion.
It would give more than $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses; $60 billion in small-business loans and grants; $75 billion for hospitals; and $25 billion for testing. Jewish non-profits, including Jewish hospitals, are set to again benefit from the upcoming relief package.
The House is scheduled to take it up on Thursday.