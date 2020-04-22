Wednesday, April 22nd | 28 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Non-Profits Receive $264 Million So Far in Federal Coronavirus Assistance

More Than 40,000 Christians Worldwide Stand for Siren on Yom Hashoah

New York to Offer Kosher Food at Select Sites as Virus Lingers Throughout City

UMass Amherst Hillel Spray-Painted With Word ‘Palestine’ in Arabic

Israeli Police Officer Wounded in Palestinian Terror Attack Near Jerusalem

Let Us Remember What the Survivors Can’t Forget

Top PLO Official’s Son in Egyptian Prison; Family Falsely Claims It’s Because He Supports BDS

Taking ‘Never Again’ Seriously on Campus and Beyond

Beware of Dictatorships and Rogue Regimes During Coronavirus

Coronavirus and the Danger of Traditional and Cyber Threats

April 22, 2020 9:20 am
0

Jewish Non-Profits Receive $264 Million So Far in Federal Coronavirus Assistance

avatar by JNS.org

An illustration provides a 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle studded with glycoprotein tubercles in this handout image obtained by Reuters April 9, 2019. Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Handout via REUTERS.

JNS.org – Jewish non-profits have received at least $264 million in loans under the $2.1 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress and enacted into law last month, according to the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA).

According to a JFNA survey, 579 got loans approved from the Small Business Administration.

The average loan was between $5,000 and $4.9 million. The median loan was $256,000.

There were 1,331 responses to the JFNA survey.

Related coverage

April 22, 2020 9:14 am
0

More Than 40,000 Christians Worldwide Stand for Siren on Yom Hashoah

JNS.org - As the memorial siren sounded across Israel on Tuesday morning to mark Yom Hashoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, the...

The results come as the US Senate passed another funding bill on Tuesday afternoon totaling $484 billion.

It would give more than $310 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses; $60 billion in small-business loans and grants; $75 billion for hospitals; and $25 billion for testing. Jewish non-profits, including Jewish hospitals, are set to again benefit from the upcoming relief package.

The House is scheduled to take it up on Thursday.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.