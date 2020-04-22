Wednesday, April 22nd | 28 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Suspends Cellphone-Tracking for Coronavirus Quarantine Enforcement

Israeli NGO Steps Up to Help Americans in Time of Need During Coronavirus Pandemic

New UK Labour Party Leadership Continues Fence-Mending Efforts With British Jews

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Slammed for Failing to Mention Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day Tweet

Outrage Greets Danish Lutheran Group’s Rewrite of Bible to Omit Word ‘Israel’

Latest Season of Israeli TV Series ‘Fauda’ Becomes Massive Hit in Arab World

Three Men From Hamas Terror Cell Arrested for Plot to Bomb Major Jerusalem Sports Stadium

IKEA Opens Half of Stores in Israel After Lockdown Eased

Pompeo Says Annexation of West Bank Is Israeli Decision to Make

Coronavirus Nixes Annual Lag B’Omer Pilgrimage of Jews to Tunisian Island of Djerba

April 22, 2020 10:14 am
0

Lebanon Legalizes Cannabis Farming for Medicinal Use

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A farmer is seen tending to cannabis plants in a field in the Yammouneh area west of Baalbek, Lebanon, Aug. 13, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir.

The Lebanese parliament legalized cannabis farming for medicinal use on Tuesday, a potentially lucrative export for an economy in dire need of foreign currency as it grapples with a paralyzing financial crisis.

Although growing the plant is illegal in Lebanon, cannabis has long been farmed openly in the fertile Bekaa Valley.

Parliament’s decision was “really driven by economic motives, nothing else,” said Alain Aoun, a senior MP in the Free Patriotic Movement founded by President Michel Aoun. “We have moral and social reservations but today there is the need to help the economy by any means,” he told Reuters.

The move would bring revenue for the government and develop the agricultural sector while legalizing cultivation which was in any case going on illegally, he said. “We don’t want to speculate on numbers … but let’s say it is worth a try.”

Related coverage

April 22, 2020 10:24 am
0

Fear of Coronavirus Haunts Egypt’s Cramped Jails

Last April, medical student Mohamed Amashah stood on Cairo's Tahrir Square and held up a sign saying "Freedom for prisoners."...

Hezbollah, a Shi’ite Islamist group backed by Iran, was one of the only parties to oppose the legislation approved in a session on Tuesday.

The idea of legalizing cannabis cultivation with the aim of producing high value-added medicinal products for export was explored in a report by consultancy firm McKinsey commissioned by Lebanon in 2018.

Last month, Lebanese police carried out the country’s biggest drug bust when they seized about 25 tons of hashish that were set to be smuggled to an African state.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.