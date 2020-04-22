Wednesday, April 22nd | 28 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

OurCrowd to Back Israeli Covid-19 Vaccine Company in $12 Million Round

Struggling Tech Sector Moves From Cutbacks to Layoffs

Trump Orders US Navy to Destroy Iranian Gunboats ‘if They Harass Our Ships at Sea’

Neo-Nazi Who Attacked German Synagogue on Yom Kippur Charged With Double Murder

Fear of Coronavirus Haunts Egypt’s Cramped Jails

Lebanon Legalizes Cannabis Farming for Medicinal Use

Iran, Russia Should Increase Cooperation Against Coronavirus, Continue Trade: Rouhani

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 94 to 5,391: Health Ministry

Iran Claims Launch of First Military Satellite Into Orbit

Ins and Outs of Israel’s Unprecedented National Emergency Unity Government

April 22, 2020 11:36 am
0

OurCrowd to Back Israeli Covid-19 Vaccine Company in $12 Million Round

avatar by Elham Nasser Eddin

A medical worker wearing a protective mask and suit treats patients suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy, March 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Flavio Lo Scalzo.

CTech – Jerusalem-based equity crowdfunding company OurCrowd will lead a $12 million investment round for newly formed Covid-19 vaccine company MigVax, the company announced in a statement on Wednesday.

MigVax intends to use the funds to accelerate the development of a coronavirus vaccine and bring it to the market.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to invest in this company, which means so much to so many people. The race for a Covid-19 vaccine is about saving countless lives, and we are grateful to be able to support this important effort,” said OurCrowd CEO Jon Medved.

Labs around the world are racing to find a coronavirus vaccine. According to The Independent, the UK plans to begin human trials on a Covid-19 vaccine, developed by the University of Oxford, on Thursday.

Israel-based MigVax is an affiliate of Migal Galilee Research Institute, which specializes in biotechnology, computer sciences, plant science, agriculture, and environmental sciences. The multi-disciplinary research institute has previously developed a vaccine against bronchitis.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.