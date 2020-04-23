Thursday, April 23rd | 29 Nisan 5780

April 23, 2020 9:01 am
0

Major Airlines to Revive Flights to Israel Beginning in May

avatar by JNS.org

A United Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – United Airlines, Air Canada and British Airways have announced that they are restarting flights to Israel, Globes reported on Monday.

British Airways will resume its London-Tel Aviv route on May 1, according to the airline’s website. Flights will leave London’s Heathrow Airport daily at 5 pm (Greenwich Mean Time) for Tel Aviv and leave Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport for London starting May 2 at 7:20 am (Israel time).

Air Canada is resuming Tel Aviv-Toronto flights starting June 1 with three weekly flights and daily flights beginning on June 23. The airline is also resuming Tel Aviv-Montreal flights on June 24 with two weekly flights and will commence three weekly flights on July 6.

United Airlines, which has been operating regular Tel Aviv-New York flights throughout the coronavirus pandemic, is reviving two daily flights starting on May 20 and will resume Tel Aviv-San Francisco flights on May 20.

Currently, Israel is only allowing citizens into the country, requiring them to enter a two-week quarantine upon arrival.

