Actor Hugh Jackman Teaches Jimmy Fallon How to Braid and Bake Challah

Australian actor Hugh Jackman taught US late-night show host Jimmy Fallon how to bake challah as they both stood in their own kitchens during a virtual interview last week.

Jackman, who said his children loved challah, prepped his dough earlier using a bread machine, while Fallon said he got pre-made dough from a local store.

The “Wolverine” star, who is not Jewish, then talked Fallon though the steps of making the braided bread, from rolling out the dough to braiding it, giving it an egg wash and then baking it.

Afterward, Fallon said, “This is the best thing I have ever made in my whole house. I want everyone to see this. This is awesome.”

The video below includes some tap-dancing moves from Fallon and a short performance by Jackman of his upcoming role in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” slated to open this fall: