Friday, April 24th | 30 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave

Actor Hugh Jackman Teaches Jimmy Fallon How to Braid and Bake Challah

Iranian Regime Still Lying About Coronavirus Death Toll, Says Mossad Chief

Recognition of Armenian Genocide Is ‘Moral Responsibility’ of Jewish State, Says Top Israeli Politician

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 93 to 5,574: Health Official

Israel Should Make Decisions for Itself

We Must Stop Demonizing Liberals and Conservatives, and Distorting Facts

Celebrating Life Amid the Presence of Death

COVID-19 Crisis Has Exposed US Weaknesses to Bioterror

UK Man Who Advocated Extermination of Jews as ‘Best Option’ Appears in Court

April 24, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Actor Hugh Jackman Teaches Jimmy Fallon How to Braid and Bake Challah

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Hugh Jackman showing off the challah he baked at home, during his appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.’ Photo: Screenshot.

Australian actor Hugh Jackman taught US late-night show host Jimmy Fallon how to bake challah as they both stood in their own kitchens during a virtual interview last week.

Jackman, who said his children loved challah, prepped his dough earlier using a bread machine, while Fallon said he got pre-made dough from a local store.

The “Wolverine” star, who is not Jewish, then talked Fallon though the steps of making the braided bread, from rolling out the dough to braiding it, giving it an egg wash and then baking it.

Afterward, Fallon said, “This is the best thing I have ever made in my whole house. I want everyone to see this. This is awesome.”

The video below includes some tap-dancing moves from Fallon and a short performance by Jackman of his upcoming role in the Broadway revival of “The Music Man,” slated to open this fall:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.