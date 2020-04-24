Friday, April 24th | 30 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave

Actor Hugh Jackman Teaches Jimmy Fallon How to Braid and Bake Challah

Iranian Regime Still Lying About Coronavirus Death Toll, Says Mossad Chief

Recognition of Armenian Genocide Is ‘Moral Responsibility’ of Jewish State, Says Top Israeli Politician

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 93 to 5,574: Health Official

Israel Should Make Decisions for Itself

We Must Stop Demonizing Liberals and Conservatives, and Distorting Facts

Celebrating Life Amid the Presence of Death

COVID-19 Crisis Has Exposed US Weaknesses to Bioterror

UK Man Who Advocated Extermination of Jews as ‘Best Option’ Appears in Court

April 24, 2020 12:26 pm
0

Iranian Regime Still Lying About Coronavirus Death Toll, Says Mossad Chief

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A man wears a face mask and a protective face shield as he checks a woman’s temperature, to let her go inside a mall, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tehran, Iran, April 20, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Ali Khara via Reuters.

Iran and its regional allies are intentionally under-reporting cases of Covid-19 as the global pandemic continues, the head of Israel’s foreign intelligence agency reportedly told fellow government officials at a briefing on Thursday.

According to anonymous officials who attended the briefing and spoke to Israeli media outlets afterward, Yossi Cohen — the director of Mossad — said that the pandemic’s impact in Iran, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon was much worse than commonly believed.

“There [has] been widespread infection and they are lying about it,” Cohen was quoted as having told the briefing.

“The numbers the Iranians are reporting about are not true,” he continued. “The numbers of infected and dead I know about are much higher.”

Related coverage

April 24, 2020 1:12 pm
0

Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in a video conference with six other world leaders on Friday to discuss...

Earlier this week, an Iranian Health Ministry official said that the official death toll in the country from the coronavirus had climbed above 5,000.

The total number of diagnosed cases of the coronavirus in Iran, the Middle Eastern nation hardest hit by the outbreak, had reached 83,505,  the same official added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.