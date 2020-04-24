Friday, April 24th | 30 Nisan 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave

Actor Hugh Jackman Teaches Jimmy Fallon How to Braid and Bake Challah

Iranian Regime Still Lying About Coronavirus Death Toll, Says Mossad Chief

Recognition of Armenian Genocide Is ‘Moral Responsibility’ of Jewish State, Says Top Israeli Politician

Iran Coronavirus Death Toll Rises by 93 to 5,574: Health Official

Israel Should Make Decisions for Itself

We Must Stop Demonizing Liberals and Conservatives, and Distorting Facts

Celebrating Life Amid the Presence of Death

COVID-19 Crisis Has Exposed US Weaknesses to Bioterror

UK Man Who Advocated Extermination of Jews as ‘Best Option’ Appears in Court

April 24, 2020 9:21 am
0

Jewish Federation Announces Nearly $9 Million in Third Round of Corona-Relief Grants

avatar by JNS.org

UJA-Federation of New York logo. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The UJA-Federation of New York announced on Wednesday nearly $9 million in new COVID-19 relief grants to support struggling Jewish families, frontline workers and others in the New York region.

This is the federation’s third round of emergency funding during the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the core of the New York Jewish community is an incredible infrastructure of organizations that underpin our ability to sustain and strengthen Jewish life into the future. In this third round of relief, we’re helping to ensure that the tens of thousands in our community directly impacted by COVID-19 are still able to access these critical Jewish resources,” said UJA-Federation of New York CEO Eric Goldstein.

He added, “At the same time, as this virus continues to ravage the most vulnerable among us, UJA remains committed to doing all that we can to support and protect our community —from individuals afflicted with the virus and those fighting it on the frontlines, to the invaluable neighborhood institutions that make us who we are.”

Related coverage

April 24, 2020 1:12 pm
0

Israel’s Netayahu Talks With World Leaders About How to Handle Potential Coronavirus Second Wave

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took part in a video conference with six other world leaders on Friday to discuss...

The nearly $9 million in grants will be divided as such: $6 million to support Jewish summer sleep-a-way and day camps; a new $2 million scholarship fund will be created for families seeking significant financial assistance as a result of COVID-19; and $600,000 will be made available to four local rabbinic associations, which will then be distributed to the “most vulnerable members of their congregational communities,” the federation said.

UJA granted an additional $300,000 to the Afya Foundation to secure a month’s supply of gloves and masks for its nonprofit partner agencies.

A $50,000 grant was issued to Hatzalah to support purchasing personal protective equipment, referred to as PPE, for their more than 1,000 volunteers and 100 ambulance crews.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.