Sunday, April 26th | 2 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Plans to Reopen Mosques in Areas Free of Coronavirus: President

British PM Johnson Will Be Back at Work on Monday, Office Says

Israel’s Elbit Systems Gets $103 Million Electronic Warfare Contract

Israeli Firm Raises $5 Million for Tech to Recognize Mask-Covered Faces

Israel Reopens Some Businesses, Eyes Schools as Coronavirus Curbs Ease

Applying Israeli Sovereignty: Changing the ‘When,’ Not the ‘What’

The Return of Populist Antisemitism

San Remo: The Original ‘Deal of the Century’

Israel and the Diaspora

Turkish Divisions Thrive Amid Coronavirus

April 26, 2020 10:54 am
0

Iran Plans to Reopen Mosques in Areas Free of Coronavirus: President

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Members of firefighters wear protective face masks, amid fear of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as they disinfect the streets, ahead of the Iranian New Year Nowruz, March 20, in Tehran, Iran March 18, 2020. Picture taken March 18, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Ali Khara via REUTERS.

Iran plans to reopen mosques in parts of the country that have been consistently free of the coronavirus outbreak as restrictions on Iranians gradually ease, President Hassan Rouhani said on Sunday.

Iran, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the pandemic, will be divided up into white, yellow, and red regions based on the number of infections and deaths, Rouhani said, according to the presidency’s website.

Activities in each region will be restricted accordingly, so an area that has been consistently free of infections or deaths will be labelled white and mosques could be reopened with Friday prayers resuming, Rouhani added.

He said the label given to any region in the Islamic Republic could change and he did not say when the color-coding program would come into force.

Iranians have returned to shops, bazaars, and parks over the past week as the country eases coronavirus restrictions with the daily increase in the death toll below 100 since April 14.

The toll rose by 60 over the past 24 hours to 5,710 with 90,481 confirmed cases, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur told state TV on Sunday.

Seeking a balance between protecting public health and shielding an economy already battered by sanctions, the government has refrained from imposing the kind of wholesale lockdowns on cities seen in many other countries.

But it has extended closures of schools and universities and banned cultural, religious, and sports gatherings.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.