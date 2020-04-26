Sunday, April 26th | 2 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Reopens Some Businesses, Eyes Schools as Coronavirus Curbs Ease

Applying Israeli Sovereignty: Changing the ‘When,’ Not the ‘What’

The Return of Populist Antisemitism

San Remo: The Original ‘Deal of the Century’

Israel and the Diaspora

Turkish Divisions Thrive Amid Coronavirus

Trump’s COVID-19 Disinfectant Ideas Horrify Health Experts

China Sent Team Including Medical Experts to Advise on North Korea’s Kim

Iran’s President Says Tehran Watches US Closely, but Won’t Start Conflict

Al-Aqsa Preacher’s Voice Echoes Across Jerusalem Devoid of Ramadan Crowds

April 26, 2020 9:43 am
0

Israel Reopens Some Businesses, Eyes Schools as Coronavirus Curbs Ease

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli nonprofit and volunteer organization Yad Sarah, which offers free loans of medical equipment in Israel, recently brought 5,000 oxygen generators, 220 respirators, 10,000 oxygen balloons and 20,000 protective kits with disposable gowns, masks and gloves to Israel from China. Photo: Courtesy/JNS.org.

Israel permitted some businesses to reopen on Sunday and said it would consider allowing children back to school as part of trial efforts to ease coronavirus restrictions and help the struggling economy.

After weeks of closures, shops with street access resumed operations, though malls and markets stayed off-limits as a precaution against public congregation. Restaurants were allowed to offer take-away food, in addition to delivery services.

Israel, with a population of 8.8 million, has had 15,398 coronavirus cases and 199 deaths. With around 100 COVID-19 sufferers on ventilators and 2,000 more hospital beds on standby, officials see an opportunity to review pandemic policy.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will convene cabinet members by Monday for a decision on reopening schools, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett told Israel’s Channel 13 TV.

The Education Ministry has proposed that if the school year resumes it should run into the summer holiday to make up for lost time.

With unemployment hitting 27% last week, the government also approved small-business stipends and other emergency grants.

Officials described the easing of restrictions as reversible, should new contagions follow. Signalling a shift away from nationwide curbs, Israel imposed lockdowns on Sunday in neighborhoods of two towns with local virus outbreaks.

“If we are diligent about three rules — masks, social distancing, and hygiene — I believe that we will succeed in combining routine life with preventing the spread of the disease. Do not be nonchalant,” Health Ministry director-general Moshe Bar Siman Tov said on Twitter.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.