Monday, April 27th | 3 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Without Tourist Revenue, Prague’s Jewish Community Fears for Future of Welfare Services

Ramadan Period Drama With Jewish Characters Stirs Debate in Middle East

Rise of Coronavirus Correlates to Rise in Antisemitism, Especially in Heavily Jewish Areas of New York and New Jersey

CAMERA Unveils New British Media Monitoring Site

US Renews Waiver for Iraq to Import Iranian Electricity, Shortens Time

Nefesh B’Nefesh Announces Bonei Zion Prize 2020 Recipients

Netanyahu: ‘A Century After San Remo, the Promise of Zionism is Being Realized’

Travel Tech Is Down but Not Out, According to Israeli Organizer of Major Tourism E-Conference

Litzman to Leave Health Ministry, Asks Netanyahu for Housing Portfolio

Court Rules PA Must Pay NIS 500 Million to Families of Israeli Terror Victims

April 27, 2020 10:16 am
0

Without Tourist Revenue, Prague’s Jewish Community Fears for Future of Welfare Services

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Tombstones are seen at the Old Jewish Cemetery in Prague, Czech Republic, April 20, 2020. Photo: Reuters / David W Cerny.

With ticket sales to Prague’s Jewish quarter halted during the coronavirus lockdown, the community is having to tap its reserves to pay for welfare services for Holocaust survivors that tourists usually help fund.

And even though the Czech Republic’s cultural attractions are due to reopen next month, with global tourism at a standstill the community is looking at ways to cut spending elsewhere to keep funding the programs for the elderly.

The Jewish Quarter — dating back 1,000 years — has long been one of Prague’s most popular destinations, with historic synagogues and one of the largest Jewish cemeteries in Europe drawing visitors from around the globe.

The ticket revenue and rents from tenants such as restaurants fund meals, medical treatment and nursing care to the several hundred elderly members of Prague’s Jewish community, many of them Holocaust survivors, such as 90-year-old Petr Brandejsky.

Related coverage

April 27, 2020 9:58 am
0

Rise of Coronavirus Correlates to Rise in Antisemitism, Especially in Heavily Jewish Areas of New York and New Jersey

JNS.org - As 2019 came to close, the New York metropolitan region recorded extremely high number antisemitic incidents. Lawmakers, community...

“I am very grateful for what the community is providing,” he said in his flat where he receives food deliveries during the lockdown instead of daily lunches at a community center.

A big chunk of the group’s revenue comes from the Jewish Museum. Comprising of several synagogues and the cemetery, it attracted 721,000 visitors in 2018, generating 203 million crowns ($8 million) in admission fees.

Frantisek Banyai, chairman of the Jewish community, said it was critical to keep providing services for the most vulnerable members and that the group may need to look to cut funding to other areas, such as investments and restoration projects.

“The loss of tourist revenue is substantial,” said Banyai, whose community today numbers around 1,500 compared with 39,000 before the Nazis started deportations in 1941.

“You cannot shut these services, you have to keep providing them.”

But even with cultural venues set to open on May 11, the closed borders and lack of foreign tourists mean the museum’s outlook is uncertain, Jewish Museum Director Leo Pavlat said.

“Even after the borders open, we need to take into account the economic downfall caused by the pandemic and it is likely that tourism will be paralyzed,” Pavlat told Reuters, as he walked among the thousands of headstones in the cemetery that is normally full of tourists.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.