April 28, 2020 7:16 am
Arab Groups Still Pushing the ‘Israel Is Not Protecting Palestinians From COVID-19’ Lie

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

Workers pack food supplies to be distributed and delivered by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to the homes of Palestinian refugees as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the northern Gaza Strip March 31, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Mohammed Salem.

A webinar on Thursday is as predictable as it is false. From The Arab Center Washington DC:

COVID-19 under Apartheid

Speakers

Diana Buttu
Yara Hawari
Yousef Munayyer – Moderator

Additional speakers to be announced

About the Event
Arab Center Washington DC’s upcoming webinar focuses on the threat of the coronavirus pandemic in the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza Strip as well as for the Palestinian citizens of Israel. As Israel’s policies of occupation and settler colonialism continue in the midst of this global health crisis, what additional challenges are Palestinians facing under military occupation, apartheid, siege, and discriminatory policies?

Well, let’s see.

The West Bank has less than 300 COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Gaza has 17 cases and zero deaths. Palestinians in Israeli prisons have zero cases, zero deaths. Israel has over 15,000 cases and 204 deaths, with 93 people on ventilators.

Where should the bulk of ventilators, PPEs, and efforts go? What evidence is there that Israel is not doing everything it can to keep the virus from spreading in the territories and prisons?

For two months now, Israel haters have been warning about an impending epidemic of the virus in the territories.

As is the case with wars, some want to see Palestinians die so they can have ammunition to attack Israel.

As is the case with wars, Israel cares more about the lives of Palestinians than the entire “pro-Palestinian” community in the US and Europe together.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

