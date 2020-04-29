Wednesday, April 29th | 5 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

16-Year-Old Israeli Girl Wins World Bible Quiz in Jerusalem

Actress Fran Drescher Says She Used Her ‘Chutzpah’ to Fight for ‘The Nanny’ to Be Jewish

New York Mayor de Blasio Doubles Down on Controversial Tweets About City’s Jews

Israeli and US Military Bands Come Together Online to Play ‘Hatikvah’ for Holocaust Survivor

Ethiopian-Israeli Soldiers Receive Independence Day Letters From Relatives Left Behind

Israeli Air Force Pays Tribute to Medical Workers Fighting Coronavirus With Independence Day Flyover

Conference of Presidents Elects Dianne Lob as Chairman-Elect in Controversial Vote

Biden Marks Year After Poway Shooting, Releases Plan to Address Hate Crimes

New York Mayor de Blasio Blasted for Singling Out City’s Jews Over Alleged Violations of Coronavirus Restrictions

Israeli Government Awards Haifa Faculty Funding For 18 Projects Related to COVID-19

April 29, 2020 3:26 pm
0

16-Year-Old Israeli Girl Wins World Bible Quiz in Jerusalem

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Ruth Cohen, winner of the 2020 World Bible Quiz, April 29, 2020. Photo: Twitter screenshot.

A 16-year-old girl from Israel won the World Bible Quiz for Jewish Youth on Wednesday.

The Quiz is held in Jerusalem each year for young people aged 14-18 from around the world. It is broadcast live on Israeli television every Independence Day. Sixteen contestants from seven different countries participated in the 2020 Quiz.

The winner was Ruth Cohen of the central Israeli city of Gedera. Second place was taken by 17-year-old yeshiva student Moshe Gildai.

The Quiz was conducted in part by Education Minister Rafi Peretz, Knesset Speaker Benny Gantz and Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin tweeted, “Congratulations to the winner of the World Bible Quiz for Youth, Ruth Hacohen from Gadera. “Many daughters have done valiantly, but you excell them all.” Well done to all competitors from Israel and around the world, on your knowledge and learning!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu echoed this sentiment, saying, “Congratulations to Ruth Cohen of Gedera, winner of the World Bible Quiz, and to all the participants in the Quiz from Israel and around the world. Well done!”

Herzog, whose mother Aura initiated the competition back in the late 1950s, also congratulated Cohen, saying, “The Bible is a great love of mine and I am glad it is passing from generation to generation through the Bible Quiz.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.