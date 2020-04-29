Wednesday, April 29th | 5 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

ADL Denounces New Mexico Mayor’s Remarks Comparing Governor, Police to Nazis

Report: Israel Strike Targeting Iranian Interests in Syria Kills Four Fighters

Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Hits 208; Infection Rate Continues to Slow

Lebanon Cities Erupt Against Economic Hardship, One Protester Killed in Tripoli

Syria Extends Night Curfew, but Allows Businesses to Reopen

Cyber-Intel Firms Pitch Governments on Spy Tools to Trace Coronavirus

Fly-Past, Flags on Rooftops Mark Israel’s Independence Day Under Lockdown

Hamas Still Poses a Deadly Threat to Israel

Good News, Bad News in Latest Poll on Israel

Why Was Boris Johnson’s Ottoman Great-Grandfather Murdered?

April 29, 2020 9:25 am
0

ADL Denounces New Mexico Mayor’s Remarks Comparing Governor, Police to Nazis

avatar by JNS.org

Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks of Grants, NM. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – The Anti-Defamation League condemned recent comments made by a New Mexico mayor who comparing New Mexico State Police and New Mexico’s governor to the Nazis.

Mayor Martin “Modey” Hicks of Grants, NM, said in an interview with the Associated Press on April 23 that Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was acting like Hitler for ordering non-essential businesses to close to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Hicks, a Democrat, also told the AP, “I’ve told businesses to call 911 if State Police show up to their place. We are going to stop Lujan Grisham and her Gestapo,” referring Nazi Germany’s secret police.

His remarks follow his announcement that he is reopening small businesses in his city of 9,000 people in defiance of the governor’s orders.

Related coverage

April 29, 2020 8:12 am
0

Cyber-Intel Firms Pitch Governments on Spy Tools to Trace Coronavirus

When law enforcement agencies want to gather evidence locked inside an iPhone, they often turn to hacking software from the...

“We condemn Mayor Hicks provocative and combative rhetoric that referred to New Mexico State Police as Governor Lujan Grisham’s ‘Gestapo,’ ” Scott Levin, ADL regional director for the Mountain States, told the AP. “The mayor’s frustration is no excuse for comparing public-health orders with the actions of the Nazis.”

Hicks did not respond to the AP’s request for comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.