Binge-Watching Jewish TV as an Indoor Sport

JNS.org – Netflix was surely not around during the making of the Covenant — the contract between God, Abraham and Jewish People. But more so than perhaps any other media company, Netflix is, apparently, determined to discover the destiny of the Chosen People.

With Shtisel, Unorthodox, and Fauda, each trending on its “must-see-TV” platform — and presented in English, Yiddish, and German subtitles — Netflix is making a cultural statement as to who Jews really are in this world. Doing so required a titanic shift in the cultural depictions of Jews, and a total abandonment of the Woody Allen, Mel Brooks, Barbra Streisand, Larry David, and Sarah Silverman axes of Jewish-American comedy, which dates as far back as the origins of Hollywood, radio, and television itself.

For decades, Jews portrayed in any other way was of no interest in Hollywood. For Americans who watched such pale depictions, Jews were all transplanted Tevyehs dreaming of becoming rich and then instantly disappearing into the American mainstream.

Not with Netflix, however. These three shows are all far more dignified, emotionally complex and action-packed than anything viewers have ever seen about Jews before.

Related coverage Monotheistic Religions and the Coronavirus Crisis The largest number of coronavirus deaths in Western Europe have been in Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Germany, Belgium, and...