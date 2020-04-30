Thursday, April 30th | 7 Iyyar 5780

April 30, 2020 3:56 pm
In Call With Cuomo, Rivlin Expresses Israel’s Solidarity With US Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Algemeiner Staff

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks in front of stacks of medical protective supplies during a news conference at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City, New York, amid the coronavirus outbreak, March 24, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mike Segar / File.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin spoke by phone on Thursday with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo about the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

A statement published by Rivlin’s office said the Israeli president “expressed his solidarity with the United States, and particularly with the State of New York, as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic.”

Rivlin also told Cuomo “we will do all we can to work together at this difficult time through sharing technology and professional dialogue.”

The Israeli president added that he was “closely following the New York Jewish community which is suffering from the virus,” and was “praying for the recovery of those who are sick and hoping that a vaccine is found soon.”

Rivlin thanked Cuomo for “his commitment to the New York Jewish community,” and further noted that “the strong bonds with the American Jewish community are particularly important to us at this time.”

Rivlin later tweeted:

