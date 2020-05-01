Friday, May 1st | 7 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Michigan Jewish Democrats Rebuke GOP State Lawmaker’s Comparison to Holocaust

Some 270 Lone Soldiers Begin IDF Service as Israel Turns 72

Mandelblit to High Court: No Legal Barrier to Netanyahu Serving as Prime Minister

Israeli Hospitals Begin Return to Normal Activity as COVID-19 Numbers Drop

Bank Hapoalim Agrees to Pay Over $30 Million for Role in FIFA Scandal: DOJ

Trump Threatens New Tariffs on China in Retaliation for Coronavirus

On Anniversary of Hitler’s Death, Remembering His Birth

US ‘Hopeful’ UN Will Extend Iran Arms Embargo

Iran Condemns Germany’s Ban on Hezbollah Activity

Syria Says Israeli Helicopters Strike Targets Near Golan Border

May 1, 2020 9:28 am
0

Bank Hapoalim Agrees to Pay Over $30 Million for Role in FIFA Scandal: DOJ

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The logo of Bank Hapoalim, Israel’s biggest bank, is seen at its main branch in Tel Aviv, July 18, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. agreed to pay more than $30 million for its role in the money laundering conspiracy surrounding FIFA, the world governing body for soccer, the US Department of Justice said on Thursday.

The Israeli bank and its Swiss subsidiary admitted they, through employees, conspired to launder over $20 million in bribes and kickbacks to soccer officials with Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and other soccer federations, the DOJ said in its statement.

The agreement between the US government and the bank is the latest development to spring from a sprawling corruption probe unveiled in 2015. The firm admitted that from December 2010 to February 2015, bank employees agreed to launder bribes and kickbacks, which were given in exchange for broadcasting rights for sports marketing executives, US prosecutors said.

“For nearly five years, Bank Hapoalim employees used the US financial system to launder tens of millions of dollars in bribe payments to corrupt soccer officials in multiple countries,” Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division said in Thursday’s statement.

Related coverage

May 1, 2020 9:39 am
0

Some 270 Lone Soldiers Begin IDF Service as Israel Turns 72

JNS.org - Nearly 270 lone soldiers were drafted into the Israel Defense Forces on Thursday, following Israel’s 72nd Independence Day. The...

Bank executives admitted they allowed the illicit activity to continue even after employees reported it, according to the DOJ and Federal Bureau of Investigation. As part of the deal, US prosecutors have agreed they will not prosecute the bank for three years in return for cooperation from the bank and other remedial efforts, the DOJ said.

A lawyer for Bank Hapoalim did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.