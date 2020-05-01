German Branch of Catholic Church Admits ‘Complicity’ in World War II

The German branch of the Catholic Church has admitted its “complicity” in World War II, the British newspaper The Times reported on Friday.

The “confession of guilt” was made in a new report by the council of Catholic bishops in Germany.

The 23-page document — published just days before the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender to the Allies — said, “Inasmuch as the bishops did not oppose the war with a clear ‘no,’ and most of them bolstered the [German nation’s] will to endure, they made themselves complicit in the war.”

“The bishops may not have shared the Nazis’ justification for the war on the grounds of racial ideology, but their words and their images gave succour both to soldiers and the regime prosecuting the war, as they lent the war an additional sense of purpose,” it noted.