Friday, May 1st | 8 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Woman Wounded in Kfar Saba Attack Recalls Terrorist Had ‘Murder in His Eyes’

German Branch of Catholic Church Admits ‘Complicity’ in World War II

‘Unorthodox’ Star Amit Rahav Shares Video of Transformation Into Character Yanky Shapiro

Facebook Deplatforms Antisemitic Conspiracy Theorist David Icke Over False Coronavirus Claims, Including Blame of Jews

South African Anti-Apartheid Activist Denis Goldberg, Who Spent 22 Years in Prison, Dies at Age 87

Top US Jewish Groups Praise Germany’s Hezbollah Ban, Call on Other Countries to Follow Suit

What We Can Learn From COVID-19: ‘Things’ Don’t Always Make Us Happy

The Unicorn Staying True to Its Israeli Roots

A Vaccine for Israel’s Political Paralysis?

Jewish Initiative Crowdfunds Gear for Health-Care Workers to Protect Against Coronavirus

May 1, 2020 1:04 pm
0

German Branch of Catholic Church Admits ‘Complicity’ in World War II

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Nazi leader Adolf Hitler watching German soldiers marching into Poland in September 1939. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The German branch of the Catholic Church has admitted its “complicity” in World War II, the British newspaper The Times reported on Friday.

The “confession of guilt” was made in a new report by the council of Catholic bishops in Germany.

The 23-page document — published just days before the 75th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s surrender to the Allies — said, “Inasmuch as the bishops did not oppose the war with a clear ‘no,’ and most of them bolstered the [German nation’s] will to endure, they made themselves complicit in the war.”

“The bishops may not have shared the Nazis’ justification for the war on the grounds of racial ideology, but their words and their images gave succour both to soldiers and the regime prosecuting the war, as they lent the war an additional sense of purpose,” it noted.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.