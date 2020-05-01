Friday, May 1st | 7 Iyyar 5780

May 1, 2020 9:56 am
0

Iran Death Toll From Coronavirus Rises to 6,091: Health Ministry

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A woman wears a protective face mask as she shops at a supermarket, amid the coronavirus pandemic, in Tehran, Iran, April 20, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) / Ali Khara via Reuters.

Iran’s death toll from the outbreak of the new coronavirus increased by 63 in the past 24 hours to 6,091, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Friday.

The total number of diagnosed cases of the new coronavirus in the Islamic Republic, one of the Middle Eastern countries hardest hit by the outbreak, has reached 95,646, including 2,899 in critical condition, he added.

