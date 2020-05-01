Friday, May 1st | 7 Iyyar 5780

May 1, 2020 1:28 pm
Israeli Woman Wounded in Kfar Saba Attack Recalls Terrorist Had ‘Murder in His Eyes’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Emergency services and police at the scene of a stabbing attack in Kfar Saba, Israel, April 28, 2020. Photo: Magen David Adom.

The Israeli woman who was wounded in a Palestinian stabbing attack at a bus stop in Kfar Saba earlier this week described for media on Friday what she went through.

“I was standing at the stop, waiting for the bus, when he arrived — in a red shirt, hoodie, muscular, young,” she recalled for the Israeli news outlet N12. “He was behind me.”

“I asked him if there was a bus, and he mumbled something,” the woman — who has been released from the hospital — continued. “After couple of seconds, he suddenly struck my head, giving me death blows. I tried to fight him, he was a bit deterred, and then he came back and continued attacking me. I felt the knife stabs.”

As she was being assaulted, the woman ran into the middle of the street, calling for help.

“It was the afternoon, the road was full of cars, and I yelled, ‘Save me! Save me!’” she said.

The terrorist, the woman noted, had “murder in his eyes.”

“Even after I ran, he was not afraid,” she said. “He chased after me with the knife.”

“Suddenly, someone passed us, stopped his car, took out a pistol and shot the terrorist,” she remembered. “This man saved my life.”

“I was able to ask him what his name was, and he answered, ‘It doesn’t matter,’” she said. “He was a true hero.”

The terrorist — a 19-year-old Palestinian man from the West Bank city of Tulkarm — is in detention after receiving medical treatment.

On Friday, the IDF informed his family that their home would be demolished as a punitive measure.

