May 1, 2020 10:56 am
Top US Jewish Groups Praise Germany’s Hezbollah Ban, Call on Other Countries to Follow Suit

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A German special police officer leaves the El-Irschad (Al-Iraschad e.V.) center in Berlin, April 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Hannibal Hanschke.

A top US Jewish group commended on Friday Germany’s decision to outlaw Hezbollah and designate it a terrorist organization.

In a statement, Arthur Stark, chair, William Daroff, CEO, and Malcolm Hoenlein, vice chair, of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations (CoP), said, “An Iranian proxy with the blood of countless innocents on its hands, Hezbollah conducts criminal operations in the Middle East, Europe, Latin America and elsewhere to finance its terror activities around the world. No quarter should be given to these purveyors of murder and vicious antisemitism, who are unyielding in their quest to destroy the Jewish state.”

“We look forward to seeing the ban’s swift implementation and encourage other countries to join Germany in taking this critical step,” the CoP leaders added.

American Jewish Committee (AJC) CEO David Harris said, “This is a welcome, much-anticipated, and significant German decision. We would like to thank the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel, and express particular appreciation for the leadership role of Interior Minister Horst Seehofer as well as the important support of Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, in advancing the landmark decision.”

“Two other European countries — first, Netherlands, then United Kingdom — have designated Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization, as have, among others, the United States, Canada, Argentina, Israel, Honduras, and Paraguay, as well as the Arab League and Gulf Cooperation Council,” he continued. “We now hope other European nations will take a close look at Germany’s decision and reach the same conclusion about the true nature of Hezbollah.”

Several dozen European and North American lawmakers have signed a declaration urging a total EU-wide ban on Hezbollah.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also hailed Germany’s move against Hezbollah, saying on Thursday, “Obstructing this terrorist organization’s ability to plot terrorist attacks and to raise money will further reduce Iran’s malign behavior and influence.”

“The world increasingly recognizes Hezbollah for what it is — not a defender of Lebanon as it claims to be, but a terrorist organization dedicated to advancing Iran’s malicious agenda,” he stated. “In addition to killing many of their own compatriots, Iran-sponsored terrorist group Hezbollah has American blood on its hands and continues to plot and carry out attacks around the world.”

“With this action, Germany joins the growing ranks of nations that reject the false distinction between Hezbollah’s terrorist operations and a purported ‘political’ wing, including recent designations by Argentina, Colombia, Honduras, Kosovo, Paraguay and the United Kingdom,” Pompeo noted. “We urge other EU member states to follow suit and hold Hezbollah accountable for its terrorist activities.”

