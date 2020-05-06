Wednesday, May 6th | 12 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former Democrat National Security Officials Call for Tougher Stance on Israel

Intel Buys Israel’s Moovit App for $900 Million

Israel Approves Christian Missionary TV Channel, Sparking Uproar

If You Hate Flying Now, Just Wait

Is Hezbollah on the Ropes?

What Apartheid?

For Israel, a Country With No History of Pandemics, Improvisation Is Key

Putin’s Imperialism Comes to Jerusalem

China, Guilty as Israel Is Charged

Iran’s Rouhani Pledges ‘Crushing Response’ if US Extends Arms Embargo

May 6, 2020 9:06 am
0

Intel Buys Israel’s Moovit App for $900 Million

avatar by JNS.org

An Intel logo is seen at the company’s offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv on October 24, 2011. Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias/File Photo.

JNS.org – Intel, the world’s largest chip-maker, is buying Israeli app Moovit for $900 million, in a move meant to advance its plan to develop self-driving cars.

The purchase of the eight-year-old Israeli company, that collects information on transportation services, was announced on Monday, according to the AP. Moovit helps users plan their trips by using the data it gathers from public transportation, ride-hailing services and other services.

Intel plans to combine Moovit with Mobileye, another Israeli firm, which specializes in self-driving technology and which Intel bought for $15 billion in 2017.

Mobileye revenue jumped from $210 million in 2017 to $879 million last year, according to the report.

Related coverage

May 6, 2020 9:09 am
0

Former Democrat National Security Officials Call for Tougher Stance on Israel

JNS.org - Ahead of the US elections in November, the Democratic Party platform should include language critical of Israel, express...

Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua is going to manage Moovit, which will come under Mobileye’s aegis. Moovit Co-founder and CEO Nir Erez will become an executive vice president of the Mobileye group.

Intel had previously invested in Moovit in 2018.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.