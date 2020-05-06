Thursday, May 7th | 13 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Las Vegas Woman Charged in Antisemitic Stalking Case; Called Neighbors ‘Jewish Pigs’

Internet Giant GoDaddy Praised for Booting ‘Miss Hitler 2020’ Contest Off Web

Trilingual Rendition of Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’ Helps Raise Over $1 Million for United Hatzalah of Israel

Israel’s Netanyahu Receives Mandate to Form New Government

Pakistani Terror Cleric: Jews Created Coronavirus, Will Control Any Future Vaccine

Israel’s Mangrove Capital Exec Says Israeli Tech Does Not Need a Bailout but Could Definitely Use a Slight Nudge

UAE Calls for De-Escalation in Region to Focus on Coronavirus Recovery

Trump to Refocus Coronavirus Task Force on Economic Revival, Concedes Risks

Israeli Startup Juganu Wants to Light the Way Forward in the Digital Revolution

Hit by Coronavirus, Drop in Oil Prices and US Sanctions, Iran’s Economy Heads for Free Fall

May 6, 2020 1:48 pm
0

Israeli Government Set to Approve Coronavirus Restrictions on Lag BaOmer Celebrations

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Haredi Jews watch the lighting of a bonfire in Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, for Lag BaOmer, May 13, 2017. Photo: Yaakov Lederman / Flash90.

The Israeli government is set to impose significant restrictions on celebrations of the upcoming holiday of Lag BaOmer due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Walla news site reported on Wednesday.

The holiday — which celebrates the life of 2nd-century Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai — begins next Monday and is usually marked with communal bonfires and, for religious Jews, a pilgrimage to Mount Meron in the Galilee.

The Mount Meron pilgrimage is one of the largest annual events held in Israel, with up to 500,000 people attending each year.

Both the bonfires and the pilgrimage are set to be banned to prevent the spread of the pandemic through large public gatherings.

However, special permits may be given for specific bonfires, including outside the tomb of bar Yochai on Mount Meron.

The government reportedly considered a total lockdown for the holiday, like those imposed during Passover, Memorial Day and Independence Day, but this was rejected due to opposition from Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.