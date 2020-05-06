Magnitude 5.1 Quake Hits Western Iran, No Casualties Reported: TV

Wednesday, May 6th | 12 Iyyar 5780

May 6, 2020 9:14 am
avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A damaged car is seen under the ruins, after an earthquake hit the Varankesh village in Eastern Azerbaijan province, northwest of Tehran, Iran, Nov. 8, 2019. Photo: Tasnim News Agency / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 struck Iran’s western province of Lorestan on Wednesday, Iranian state TV reported, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties.

The quake was at a depth of 7 kilometers (4.4 miles), state TV said, and took place near the city of Firouzabad.

“Four rescue teams have been dispatched to the area,” TV said.

Criss-crossed by several major fault lines, Iran is one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 quake in Kerman province killed 31,000 people and flattened the ancient city of Bam.

In 2017, a magnitude 7 earthquake in western Iran killed more than 600 people and injured more than 9,000.

