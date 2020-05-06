Wednesday, May 6th | 12 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Report: US Secretary of State Pompeo to Visit Israel Next Week Despite Corona Pandemic

Iran Death Toll From Coronavirus Outbreak Rises to 6,418

Saudi Cabinet Affirms Palestinian Cause Will Remain ‘Central Issue’ for Arabs and Muslims: SPA

Israeli Startups Want More Cash but With Lower Valuations During Covid-19 Era, Says VC Partner

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg Recovering After Gallbladder Treatment

UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Operating on ‘Month-to-Month’ Basis Due to US Aid Cut: Official

Rockets Hit Near Baghdad Airport, Launcher With Timer Found

Major Upheavals Due to Coronavirus Pose Challenges for US-Israel Relationship

Friedman: US Ready to Recognize Israeli Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria Within Weeks

Israel Hits Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Fire

May 6, 2020 11:52 am
0

Report: US Secretary of State Pompeo to Visit Israel Next Week Despite Corona Pandemic

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stand inside a sukkah in Jerusalem, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. Photo: Sebastian Scheiner / Pool via Reuters.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to fly to Israel next week for a one-day visit despite the coronavirus pandemic, Channel 13 reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, senior Israeli officials said Pompeo would meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, who are on the road to establishing a unity government.

If it happens, the visit will be Pompeo’s first overseas trip since the coronavirus crisis began two months ago.

A State Department spokesperson said on Wednesday that there were “no trips to announce right now.”

Pompeo himself told reporters, “I don’t have any travel to confirm, but I think in the upcoming hours and days you’ll see an announcement. We’re hoping to get back out and be on the ground to do the things the State Department needs to do — that we need to physically be located in those places for. We’re hoping we can get that started up before too long. It’ll start off smaller but we’re hoping to get back at it.”

The reason for Pompeo’s potential trip is unknown, but the issue of possible Israeli annexation of parts of the West Bank has been in the news lately, with Pompeo himself saying last month that such a move was up to the Israeli government.

In an interview with Israel Hayom that was published on Wednesday, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said the Trump administration prepared to recognize Israeli sovereignty over parts of the West Bank should Israel decide to apply it.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.