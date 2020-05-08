Friday, May 8th | 14 Iyyar 5780

May 8, 2020 10:24 am
Palestinian Boy Braves Surgery Alone During Coronavirus Closure in Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Palestinian boy Hamza Ali Mohammad, 2, who was treated for congenital heart disease at the Wolfson Medical Center in Israel and separated from his family for two months because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown, shown a video call with his mother before he departs to Ramallah to reunite with his family, in Holon, Israel. May 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Heart surgery is a trial for anyone, and especially for a young child. It was even harder for Hamza Ali Mohammad, as the two-year-old Palestinian had to undergo the procedure in Israel while his family was kept away by coronavirus closures.

He was reunited on Thursday with his mother, who whisked him into her arms after he arrived in a van, escorted by medical personnel, at a checkpoint on the boundary between Israel and the occupied West Bank.

With tears in her eyes she hugged him close and kissed his cheeks.

A resident of the Palestinian hub city Ramallah, Mohammad was born with life-threatening congenital heart disease that required he be operated on as a baby.

Follow-up surgery was performed in February under Save a Child’s Heart, an Israeli-based volunteer organization that seeks to improve pediatric care in developing countries.

But whereas normally such a patient’s parents would be on hand, Khetam and Issam Dar Ali Mohammad were cut off from their son.

Looking in on his siblings in Ramallah, they were unable to travel back to the hospital as Israeli and Palestinian authorities sealed the boundary to prevent a coronavirus spread.

“The whole medical team … became his parents,” Dr Ahmed Amer, a pediatric resident at Wolfson Medical Center, where Mohammad’s open-heart surgery took place, said in a statement.

Amer, a member of Israel’s Arab minority, took the lead in communicating with the boy and updating his parents by phone.

“We did not keep him alone for a minute. A child his age and in his condition needs to be hugged and loved in order to recover and get stronger, and that’s exactly what we all gave him.”

