Survey: 85% of Israeli Jews Say Jewish State Should Aid the Diaspora in Fight Against Coronavirus

A strong majority of Israeli Jews believe that their government should assist the Diaspora in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey shows.

The poll conducted by the Ruderman Family Foundation found that 85% of Israelis believe the Jewish state should share its experience in managing the crisis and emergency situations in general.

63% want Israel to send medical and other aid to Diaspora communities.

An overwhelming 70% of those surveyed would like to see more solidarity between Jewish communities internationally during the pandemic crisis, with 41% strongly agreeing and 29% somewhat agreeing.

However, there was an even split on sending money to Jewish institutions, with 49% in favor of Israeli funds being used for the purpose and 47% opposed or considering it unnecessary.

In addition, the survey showed that 52% were following Diaspora news closely during the pandemic, with only 15% saying they had no interest in the subject.

Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation, said of the results, “As the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect the Jewish world, it is heartwarming to see the support of the Israeli public towards Jewish communities around the world.”

“Israel has come a long way in understanding its role towards the American Jewish community,” he added, “and this crisis provides an opportunity to further strengthen the important relationship between the sides.”