Survey: 85% of Israeli Jews Say Jewish State Should Aid the Diaspora in Fight Against Coronavirus

May 10, 2020 10:39 pm
Survey: 85% of Israeli Jews Say Jewish State Should Aid the Diaspora in Fight Against Coronavirus

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Israeli police stand guard at the entrance to the town of Bnei Brak, as they enforce a lockdown of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), April 3, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ilan Rosenberg.

A strong majority of Israeli Jews believe that their government should assist the Diaspora in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, a new survey shows.

The poll conducted by the Ruderman Family Foundation found that 85% of Israelis believe the Jewish state should share its experience in managing the crisis and emergency situations in general.

63% want Israel to send medical and other aid to Diaspora communities.

An overwhelming 70% of those surveyed would like to see more solidarity between Jewish communities internationally during the pandemic crisis, with 41% strongly agreeing and 29% somewhat agreeing.

However, there was an even split on sending money to Jewish institutions, with 49% in favor of Israeli funds being used for the purpose and 47% opposed or considering it unnecessary.

In addition, the survey showed that 52% were following Diaspora news closely during the pandemic, with only 15% saying they had no interest in the subject.

Jay Ruderman, President of the Ruderman Family Foundation, said of the results, “As the COVID-19 crisis continues to affect the Jewish world, it is heartwarming to see the support of the Israeli public towards Jewish communities around the world.”

“Israel has come a long way in understanding its role towards the American Jewish community,” he added, “and this crisis provides an opportunity to further strengthen the important relationship between the sides.”

