Coronavirus Has Taken Lives of at Least 1,300 French Jews

May 11, 2020
JNS.org

An illustration provides a 3D graphical representation of a spherical-shaped, measles virus particle studded with glycoprotein tubercles in this handout image obtained by Reuters April 9, 2019. Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)/Handout via REUTERS.

JNS.org – Between 1,300 and 2,000 French Jews have succumbed to the coronavirus, according to the country’s Jewish burial service.

Hundreds have been flown to be laid to rest in Israel, according to a report from the Makor Rishon daily on Friday.

As of Friday, Jews make up about 5 percent of the 25,987 reported fatalities in France as a result of complications due to COVID-19.

The figures demonstrate the French Jewish community being the most hard-hit in Europe to date. There have been 372 deaths in the British Jewish community, though numbers have been rising in the United Kingdom.

France has about half a million Jews—double the number of those in the United Kingdom.

