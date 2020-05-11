Monday, May 11th | 17 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Demand Changes at Flag Carrier El Al Before Bailout Loans

Rare Bar Kochba-Era Coin Discovered at Foot of Temple Mount

Palestinians Riot as IDF Demolishes Home of Rina Shnerb Killer

Yemen Declares Aden an ‘Infested’ City as Coronavirus Spreads, Clashes Erupt

Israeli Ambassador Slams ‘New York Times’ for ‘Libel’ Against the Jewish State

Legal Group Probes de Blasio, NYPD Over Alleged Targeting of Jews in Brooklyn

Antisemites Disrupt Forum Attended by Jewish Candidate for Lieutenant Governor

Iran Locks Down Southwest County After Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Fauci to Orthodox Jews: Phase in Communal Prayer as Virus Restrictions are Lifted

Coronavirus Has Taken Lives of at Least 1,300 French Jews

May 11, 2020 10:06 am
0

Israel to Demand Changes at Flag Carrier El Al Before Bailout Loans

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Employees of Israeli flag carrier El Al Airlines take part in a protest asking for a recovery plan for the cash-strapped airline that has been grounded due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, near the Finance Ministry in Jerusalem, May 10, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

The Israeli government will demand that El Al Israel Airlines carries out an overhaul, including layoffs, before agreeing to throw a lifeline to the cash-strapped airline, officials said on Sunday.

El Al, Israel’s flag carrier, is seeking state-backed loans of $400 million to help it through the coronavirus crisis, as foreigners are barred from entering the country and incoming Israelis must enter quarantine.

The airline suspended passenger flights until at least the end of May while about 6,000 of its workers are on unpaid leave until June 30.

However the government argues the airline’s problems, including a bloated workforce, high salaries and a weak balance sheet, began well before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Related coverage

May 11, 2020 10:03 am
0

Rare Bar Kochba-Era Coin Discovered at Foot of Temple Mount

JNS.org - In honor of Lag B’Omer, a Jewish holiday commemorating the life of anti-Roman Torah sage Rabbi Shimon bar...

Cabinet ministers and senior Finance Ministry officials drafted a plan late into Sunday that would help them feel confident the company would be able to repay a loan.

The next step is to present the proposal to the airline, according to a ministry spokesman.

El Al declined to comment.

One source close to the talks said the government demands included a cash injection into the airline of 100 million shekels ($28.5 million) by its main shareholders, a commitment to reduce its workforce, and also the state receiving a stake in the company.

El Al’s biggest shareholder is Knafaim Holdings, which is controlled by one family. Knafaim could not be immediately reach for comment.

Workers opposing layoffs held a protest outside the Finance Ministry on Sunday.

El Al has presented its own plan that includes an unknown number of layoffs, according to the ministry. Any layoffs would require approval by the airline’s union, but this is yet to happen, an El Al spokesman said earlier in the day.

A spokesman for Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon rejected Israeli media reports that the minister was considering dissolving El Al, which has twice delayed publishing fourth-quarter financial results.

The airline said last month it was in advanced talks with an Israeli bank to receive a loan that will be partly backed by government guarantees.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.