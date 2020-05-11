Monday, May 11th | 17 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Demand Changes at Flag Carrier El Al Before Bailout Loans

Rare Bar Kochba-Era Coin Discovered at Foot of Temple Mount

Palestinians Riot as IDF Demolishes Home of Rina Shnerb Killer

Yemen Declares Aden an ‘Infested’ City as Coronavirus Spreads, Clashes Erupt

Israeli Ambassador Slams ‘New York Times’ for ‘Libel’ Against the Jewish State

Legal Group Probes de Blasio, NYPD Over Alleged Targeting of Jews in Brooklyn

Antisemites Disrupt Forum Attended by Jewish Candidate for Lieutenant Governor

Iran Locks Down Southwest County After Spike in Coronavirus Cases

Fauci to Orthodox Jews: Phase in Communal Prayer as Virus Restrictions are Lifted

Coronavirus Has Taken Lives of at Least 1,300 French Jews

May 11, 2020 10:03 am
0

Rare Bar Kochba-Era Coin Discovered at Foot of Temple Mount

avatar by JNS.org

A recently discovered coin from the Bar Kochba era (around 132 C.E.), inscribed with the word “Jerusalem.” Photo: Israel Antiquities Authority.

JNS.org – In honor of Lag B’Omer, a Jewish holiday commemorating the life of anti-Roman Torah sage Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) on Monday revealed the discovery of a rare bronze coin from the period of the Bar Kochba revolt (circa 132 C.E.).

The coin was uncovered during excavations in the William Davidson Archaeological Park, between the Temple Mount and the City of David in Jerusalem. The excavations are conducted by the IAA and funded by the Ir David Foundation (Elad), which operates the site.

The IAA said that it is the only coin from the period found in the ancient part of the Holy City that bears the name “Jerusalem.”

According to IAA archaeologists, “It is possible that a Roman soldier from the Tenth Legion found the coin during one of the battles across the country and brought it to their camp in Jerusalem as a souvenir.”

Related coverage

May 11, 2020 10:06 am
0

Israel to Demand Changes at Flag Carrier El Al Before Bailout Loans

The Israeli government will demand that El Al Israel Airlines carries out an overhaul, including layoffs, before agreeing to throw...

The obverse of the coin is decorated with a cluster of grapes and the inscription, “Year Two of the Freedom of Israel.” Its reverse side features a palm tree and the inscription, “Jerusalem.”

IAA Coin Department head Donald Tzvi Ariel, who has examined more than 22,000 coins discovered in excavations in the Old City in Jerusalem, said that only four of these date to the period of the Bar Kochba revolt.

The Bar Kochba revolt lasted three and a half years. During that time, more than 1,000 Jewish towns and 50 fortresses were destroyed, and hundreds of thousands of Jews were killed.

Rabbi Akiva—the mentor of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai—was one of many rabbinical leaders who supported Bar Kochba, and believed that he would be a messiah for the Jewish people.

After news of his criticism of the Roman occupation reached Roman leadership, Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai was forced to flee with his son, Rabbi Eleazar, and live in a cave for 13 years. He died on the 33rd day (the acronym of the Hebrew letters, lamed and gimel) of the 49-day counting of the Omer, between the second night of Passover and the day before Shavuot.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.