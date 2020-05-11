Top Israeli Minister Gilad Erdan to Serve as Dual Ambassador to UN and US

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Monday that veteran Likud lawmaker Gilad Erdan — who currently holds the public security and strategic affairs portfolios — had been appointed to serve in a dual role as the Jewish state’s next ambassador to both the UN and US.

“I am proud and moved by the privilege of struggling for the justice of our cause in the international arena and defending Israel in the face of the expected challenges in the coming years,” Erdan said in a statement.

Erdan, 49, will assume the UN position, replacing Danny Danon, after the appointment is approved by the new government that is set to be sworn in this week.

It was reported that Erdan would take over from Israel’s current ambassador in Washington, DC, Ron Dermer, only after the US presidential elections in November.

According to the recently-signed coalition agreement, Benny Gantz will be able to appoint a new ambassador to the US when he becomes prime minister in a year and a half, but Erdan will keep the UN job.

Erdan was first elected to the Knesset in 2003.

As strategic affairs minister for the past five years, Erdan has led Israel’s global efforts to fight the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement.

The Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations issued a statement praising Erdan’s appointment.

“We congratulate our longtime friend Gilad Erdan upon being nominated as the next ambassador of the State of Israel to the United Nations and the United States,” the statement said. “Minister Erdan is a committed public servant with deep connections to the American Jewish community. His most recent postings provide him with extraordinary credentials for representing Israel in the diplomatic arena at the United Nations, and with Israel’s greatest friend and ally, the United States of America. We look forward to the opportunity to formally welcome him to America, as he succeeds our close friends Ambassadors Danny Danon and Ron Dermer, who have served with such distinction and dedication.”