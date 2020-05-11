Leah Remini, who played Stiller’s daughter on “The King of Queens,” also mourned his death on Instagram.

“I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather,” she captioned a collage of pictures of them together.

“I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together,” Remini added. “I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben.”