A number of Hollywood stars have paid tribute on social media to Jerry Stiller, best known for his roles on the sitcoms “Seinfeld” and “The King of Queens,” after the legendary Jewish actor and comedian died on Monday of natural causes at the age of 92.

Jerry Seinfeld tweeted, “Jerry Stiller’s comedy will live forever,” and shared a photo of himself holding one of Stiller’s albums with his late wife, Anne Meara, called “Ed Sullivan Presents the Last Two People in the World.”

Fellow “Seinfeld” star Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared a video of bloopers between her character, Elaine, and Stiller’s, Frank Costanza. She wrote, “The truth is that this happened all the time with Jerry Stiller. He was so funny and such a dear human being. We loved him. RIP Jerry Stiller.”

Jason Alexander — who played Stiller’s son, George Costanza, in “Seinfeld” — wrote on Twitter, “Such sad news that my beloved friend, Jerry Stiller, has passed. He was perhaps the kindest man I ever had the honor to work beside. He made me laugh when I was a child and every day I was with him. A great actor, a great man, a lovely friend. #RIPJerryStiller I Love you.”

He then shared a photo of him with Stiller and captioned the shot, “Yeah. I adored this man.”

Yeah. I adored this man. pic.twitter.com/4YiaTLJh4C — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) May 11, 2020

Kevin James, who starred alongside Stiller on “The King of Queens” for nine seasons, took to Instagram to share his sorrow over his costar’s passing. He called the late actor, “One of the most kind, loving, and funny people to ever grace this earth” and added, “Thank you for so many incredible memories. I love you and miss you. Requiescat in pace.”

Leah Remini, who played Stiller’s daughter on “The King of Queens,” also mourned his death on Instagram. “I was lucky enough to work with Jerry Stiller, playing his daughter for 9 years on The King Of Queens, but even luckier to know him, the man, the husband, the father, the grandfather,” she captioned a collage of pictures of them together. “I am only comforted knowing that Anne & Jerry, the great comedy duo of Stiller & Meara are back together,” Remini added. “I will be forever grateful for the memories, the fatherly talks off screen and for the many years of laughter, the kindness he had shown to me and my family…You will be so very missed Jerry. Our thoughts and prayers are with you Amy & Ben.”

Jerry lost his wife in 2015 after she suffered multiple strokes. Anne Meara was 85 at the time of her death. Jerry is survived by his son, actor Ben Stiller, and daughter Amy.

Ben announced his father’s passing on Twitter on Monday morning. In replies to Ben’s tweet, Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote, “Sending you love, Ben. What a giant. So grateful for him, and Anne, and you.”

“So sorry for your loss, Ben,” wrote Ricky Gervais, with Hank Azaria adding: “He was a lovely man — always so kind to me. Condolences Ben.” Seth Rogen wrote, “He made me laugh till I cried on many many occasions.”

“He was one of a kind,” wrote “Princess Bride” star Cary Elwes. “So grateful for all the joy he brought into my life. Our sincere condolences, to you and your family.”

“Today” show host Al Roker shared photos of Jerry, including one from when Roker made a cameo on “Seinfeld,” while Josh Gad wrote, “Thank you Jerry for your brilliant comedic prowess. There was nobody who quite turned a phrase like #JerryStiller & few who got to create a holiday iconically linked to them. Happy eternal Festivus.”

“General Hospital” actor Parry Shen shared a touching story from when he worked with Jerry in an episode of “The King of Queens” in 1998. Shen tweeted to Ben, “After the table read, I was canned & your father talked to the producers & got me my job back. When I thanked him, he said, ‘Hey, it’s not Shakespeare!’ A class act & a legend. What a gift to the world. Deepest condolences.”

On Monday’s episode of “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” co-host Kelly Ripa recalled a personal memory of working alongside Jerry on “All My Children.” She said about the late actor, “He was the kindest, loveliest person. But his acting was like, in another dimension. He could go into a far off place and bring out things in a scene that would never occur to you.”

Actress Morgan Fairchild said to Ben, “He was always a joy to be around, as was your wonderful mother. Sending love and condolences to you and your family.”