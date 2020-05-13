After Jerusalem Visit, Pompeo Says He Was ‘Impressed’ by Israel’s Efforts to Defeat Coronavirus

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a lightning trip on Wednesday to Israel, where he met with top leaders to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the Iran threat, among other issues.

US and Israeli statements during Pompeo’s eight-hour visit to Israel reaffirmed strong bilateral ties, but did little to explain why Pompeo felt a need to fly across the world in the midst of a health crisis.

There was speculation in the Israeli media that the potential annexation of parts of the West Bank in the near future was the main reason for the trip, but neither Pompeo nor Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made public mention of the matter on Wednesday.

A US State Department spokesperson briefly summed up the Pompeo-Netanyahu meeting as a discussion of “our nations’ ongoing efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region, as well as the steadfast US commitment to Israel‘s security.”

At meeting, Netanyahu said, “There is an unbreakable bond of values and interests that has kept this alliance together, but has also kept it growing and growing and growing. It has never been stronger.”

Good to be in Israel again today with @IsraeliPM @Netanyahu. We had a fruitful discussion on ways we can work together to address the many shared challenges we face. As always, the U.S. has a great friend in Israel and our commitment to Israel’s security is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/nSs98dUCsx — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 13, 2020

Pompeo also held talks with Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s political rival turned designated coalition partner, a day ahead of the inauguration of Israel‘s new “unity” government.

Gantz said he looked forward to “working closely” with Pompeo to “advance peace and regional stability and ensure Israel’s security.”

U.S. commitment to #Israel has never been stronger. Speaker of Knesset @gantzbe and I discussed ways to strengthen U.S.-Israeli coordination in the fight against #COVID19 and our continued line of efforts to counter Iran’s dangerous activity in the region and around the world. pic.twitter.com/Oz6OYarLas — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) May 13, 2020

After departing Israel, Pompeo tweeted, “Impressed with Israel’s efforts to defeat Covid-19. Our countries are united, not only by our shared values, but also by our shared determination to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. We will face all threats to the security and prosperity of our peoples together.”