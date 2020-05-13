Wednesday, May 13th | 19 Iyyar 5780

May 13, 2020 12:08 pm
After Jerusalem Visit, Pompeo Says He Was ‘Impressed’ by Israel’s Efforts to Defeat Coronavirus

by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem, May 13, 2020. Photo: Ron Przysucha / US Dept State / Handout / Latin America News Agency.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a lightning trip on Wednesday to Israel, where he met with top leaders to discuss the coronavirus pandemic and the Iran threat, among other issues.

US and Israeli statements during Pompeo’s eight-hour visit to Israel reaffirmed strong bilateral ties, but did little to explain why Pompeo felt a need to fly across the world in the midst of a health crisis.

There was speculation in the Israeli media that the potential annexation of parts of the West Bank in the near future was the main reason for the trip, but neither Pompeo nor Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made public mention of the matter on Wednesday.

A US State Department spokesperson briefly summed up the Pompeo-Netanyahu meeting as a discussion of “our nations’ ongoing efforts to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic and counter Iran’s destabilizing influence in the region, as well as the steadfast US commitment to Israel‘s security.”

At meeting, Netanyahu said, “There is an unbreakable bond of values and interests that has kept this alliance together, but has also kept it growing and growing and growing. It has never been stronger.”

Pompeo also held talks with Benny Gantz, Netanyahu’s political rival turned designated coalition partner, a day ahead of the inauguration of Israel‘s new “unity” government.

Gantz said he looked forward to “working closely” with Pompeo to “advance peace and regional stability and ensure Israel’s security.”

After departing Israel, Pompeo tweeted, “Impressed with Israel’s efforts to defeat Covid-19. Our countries are united, not only by our shared values, but also by our shared determination to mitigate the impact of this pandemic. We will face all threats to the security and prosperity of our peoples together.”

