Hunt Continues for Perpetrators of IDF Soldier’s Murder Amid Violent Clashes

JNS.org – Arab rioters hurled stones at Israel Defense Forces soldiers in the Palestinian Authority-contolled Hebron region on Wednesday morning, during operations to apprehend terror suspects, according to IDF reports.

Israeli security forces responded to the violence with riot-control measures and live fire.

The IDF said it would investigate the death of one of the attackers, 15-year-old Zaid Jamil Al-Fayoumi, who was shot during the riots.

The clashes occurred as IDF troops arrested suspects involved in the killing of 21-year-old IDF Staff Sgt. First Class Amit Ben-Yigal, who was hit in the head by a cinder block during a raid in the Arab village of Yabed in Samaria on Tuesday morning. Ben Yigal received first aid at the scene and was airlifted to Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

