Israeli actress Shira Haas recently shared her thoughts on a potential followup to the hit Netflix miniseries “Unorthodox,” in which she stars as an ultra-Orthodox woman who escapes the confines of Brooklyn’s Satmar community.

Based on Deborah Feldman’s 2012 memoir, Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots, the four-episode mini-series revolves around Haas’ character Esty Shapiro, who feels constrained by her strict upbringing in Brooklyn’s Williamsburg neighborhood, as well as the pressures of marriage, and eventually runs away to Berlin.

In an interview with the UK magazine Stylist that was published on Monday, Haas, 25, was asked about the possibility of a “another series” following the “Unorthodox” storyline. She replied, “From what I know there is no plans for a second season.”

“But I’m willing to give everyone the producer’s phone number to talk with her about that,” she added with laughter. “I love Esty. I would love that but I know it was supposed to be a four-episode series. But who knows. For us for now it’s not supposed to be any longer.”

“Unorthodox” writer and producer Anna Winger similarly told Metro in April there were no plans to expand Esty Shapiro’s story any further or to adapt from Deborah Feldman’s others books.