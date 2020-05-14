Thursday, May 14th | 20 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Hasidic Cantors Sing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ for Health Workers in New York

Cabinet Post Disputes Delay Israeli Government Inauguration

Palestinian Rams Group of IDF Soldiers Near Hebron, 1 Wounded

Intel and Microsoft Investing in Secretive Israeli Company

Israeli Tech Industry will Miss Good Old Days of 2019, Survey says

Never Again Education Act Passes Senate, Goes to Trump for Expected Signature

Israel Loans Millions to Help Palestinians Avert Virus-Related Crisis; Will They Use It For Terror?

Netanyahu Officially Announces Formation of New Government

Stranded Israelis Extracted From Morocco to Israel in Secret Operation

New Report Traces How European Money Makes Its Way to Terrorists

May 14, 2020 9:06 am
0

House Members Introduce Bill to Enhance US-Israel Efforts Against COVID-19

avatar by JNS.org

The House of Representatives Building and the East Portico of the US Capitol. Photo: Flickr.

JNS.org – A bipartisan bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday that would authorize a new partnership program to enhance cooperation between the United States and Israel to develop innovative approaches for treating and potentially curing COVID-19.

Reps. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Lance Gooden (R-Texas) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) introduced the Expanding Medical Partnerships with Israel to Lessen Dependence on China Act.

The coronavirus pandemic originated in Wuhan, China. The exact source of the virus has been disputed with some claiming that it came manufactured from a lab and others stating that it emanated from the use of wet markets, where fish and meat are butchered and sold.

“The United States and Israel are world leaders in the medical technology industry,” said Kustoff. “It’s long past time we end our dependence on China and enhance our partnership with our great ally Israel to develop innovative medical technologies to treat and cure COVID-19. It’s in the benefit of not only our two countries, but also the rest of the world.”

Related coverage

May 14, 2020 10:03 am
0

Never Again Education Act Passes Senate, Goes to Trump for Expected Signature

JNS.org - The US Senate passed the Never Again Education Act, which seeks to expand Holocaust education in the United...

In addition to the bill, the House members are also pushing for the inclusion of $12 million, which would be matched by Israel, to fund the new research partnership in any future legislation to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

similar bill was introduced in the Senate last month by Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.