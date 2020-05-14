House Members Introduce Bill to Enhance US-Israel Efforts Against COVID-19

JNS.org – A bipartisan bill was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday that would authorize a new partnership program to enhance cooperation between the United States and Israel to develop innovative approaches for treating and potentially curing COVID-19.

Reps. David Kustoff (R-Tenn.), Chris Pappas (D-NH), Lance Gooden (R-Texas) and Tom Suozzi (D-NY) introduced the Expanding Medical Partnerships with Israel to Lessen Dependence on China Act.

The coronavirus pandemic originated in Wuhan, China. The exact source of the virus has been disputed with some claiming that it came manufactured from a lab and others stating that it emanated from the use of wet markets, where fish and meat are butchered and sold.

“The United States and Israel are world leaders in the medical technology industry,” said Kustoff. “It’s long past time we end our dependence on China and enhance our partnership with our great ally Israel to develop innovative medical technologies to treat and cure COVID-19. It’s in the benefit of not only our two countries, but also the rest of the world.”

Related coverage Never Again Education Act Passes Senate, Goes to Trump for Expected Signature JNS.org - The US Senate passed the Never Again Education Act, which seeks to expand Holocaust education in the United...

In addition to the bill, the House members are also pushing for the inclusion of $12 million, which would be matched by Israel, to fund the new research partnership in any future legislation to address the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

A similar bill was introduced in the Senate last month by Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas).