Thursday, May 14th | 20 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Alabama Jewish Leader Calls for More Anti-Bias Education After High School Swastika Video Emerges

Hasidic Cantors Sing ‘Star-Spangled Banner’ for Health Workers in New York

Cabinet Post Disputes Delay Israeli Government Inauguration

Palestinian Rams Group of IDF Soldiers Near Hebron, 1 Wounded

Intel and Microsoft Investing in Secretive Israeli Company

Israeli Tech Industry will Miss Good Old Days of 2019, Survey says

Never Again Education Act Passes Senate, Goes to Trump for Expected Signature

Israel Loans Millions to Help Palestinians Avert Virus-Related Crisis; Will They Use It For Terror?

Netanyahu Officially Announces Formation of New Government

Stranded Israelis Extracted From Morocco to Israel in Secret Operation

May 14, 2020 9:25 am
0

Trump Campaign to Mark Two-Year Jerusalem Embassy Opening With Fundraiser

avatar by JNS.org

A man walks next to a road sign directing to the US embassy in Jerusalem, February 18, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – The Trump re-election campaign is scheduled to host a virtual fundraiser on Thursday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Jewish Insider first reported on the fundraiser, which requires a minimum $1,000 contribution to join.

It is slated to start at 12:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The event, which will be on Zoom, will be hosted by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), along with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

It will also include American Zionist Movement Vice President Martin Oliner; Trump Victory National Finance Chairman Todd Ricketts; Trump Victory National Finance Committee Co-Chair Roy Bailey; campaign manager Brad Parscale; Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel; and RNC Co-Chairman Tommy Hicks Jr.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.