Trump Campaign to Mark Two-Year Jerusalem Embassy Opening With Fundraiser

JNS.org – The Trump re-election campaign is scheduled to host a virtual fundraiser on Thursday to commemorate the two-year anniversary of the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem.

Jewish Insider first reported on the fundraiser, which requires a minimum $1,000 contribution to join.

It is slated to start at 12:30 pm Eastern Standard Time.

The event, which will be on Zoom, will be hosted by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), along with Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.