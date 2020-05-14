Thursday, May 14th | 20 Iyyar 5780

May 14, 2020 9:06 am
Yemen’s PM Says Key to Restoring Peace Is End of Armed Militia Rebellion

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed speaks during a ceremony of the delivery of cranes as a grant from Saudi Arabia to the Aden port, Yemen, Dec. 12, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Fawaz Salman.

Yemen’s Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said on Wednesday the key to restoring peace in Yemen is to restore the country and its institutions and to end the armed militia rebellion, according to a statement from his office.

The separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on April 25 declared self-rule in Aden and other southern regions, threatening to renew a conflict with the Saudi-backed government in Yemen’s multifaceted war.

