Actress Gal Gadot Quotes Late Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir in Message to 2020 Graduates

Israeli actress Gal Gadot cited on Saturday the late Golda Meir, Israel’s fourth and first female prime minister, in an inspiring message for students graduating this year.

Gadot’s remarks were aired on the CNN special “Class of 2020: In This Together,” in which a number of celebrities and famous figures shared words of wisdom for 2020 graduates, most of whom are unable to celebrate with their peers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In her speech to the graduates, the “Wonder Woman” star quoted Meir who famously said, “Trust yourself. Create the kind of self that you will be happy to live with all your life. Make the most of yourself by fanning the tiny, inner sparks of possibility into flames of achievement.”

“These words had a profound influence on many young people, like myself, growing up in Israel,” Gadot added. “The idea seems so simple, but to put it into action isn’t always as simple. Because it’s not always as easy as deciding to be happy or deciding to do what’s right. Fanning those flames takes more than desire. It takes even more work, drive, confidence, resources, and the ability to go on even when there are those who will tell you it’s not possible; you shouldn’t; you couldn’t.”

Gadot concluded her 2-minute message by referencing the superhero she plays on screen. She said, “To me, Wonder Woman is a fighter, but it’s what she fights for that matters. So fight for your place in this world, because you’ve earned it. You’ve worked so hard to get to this moment and no matter how unclear our future may seem, your future is bright. And it starts today. Congratulations. ”

Watch Gadot’s remarks below: