May 18, 2020 9:30 am
Israeli Military Cancels Ground Forces Drills Amid Oppressive Heat Wave

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli soldiers seen during a raid in the West Bank on March 17, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

JNS.org – Due to a heat wave raging throughout the country, all Israel Defense Forces ground drills are being put on hold, the Israeli military announced on Sunday.

IDF Ground Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Yoel Strick cancelled exercises until at least Tuesday, in accordance with directives issued to all IDF units regarding operations under the current extreme weather conditions. The directives were issued last Thursday, but were heightened over the weekend as temperatures continued to rise.

According to the directives, Israel Air Force and Paratroopers Brigade group activities scheduled to take place outdoors this week are to be conducted in air-conditioned halls instead.

The Israel Meteorological Service issued a warning on Saturday that the heat wave, which is seeing consistent temperatures of some 40 degrees centigrade (104 degrees fahrenheit), is expected to last until next week.

