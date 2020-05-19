Anti-Extremism Group Launches Campaign Against Congressional Candidate Tainted by Antisemitism

A new anti-extremism group has launched a campaign against the congressional candidacy of a former CIA agent who has faced antisemitism allegations.

Valerie Plame, a Democrat, is running for the US House of Representatives in New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District. She shot to fame in 2003 when she was “outed” as a CIA agent and became the center of a series of scandals and legal cases. She would later become a major public critic of the Iraq War and neoconservatism.

Plame, 56, became embroiled in another scandal in 2017 when she tweeted a link to an antisemitic article titled “America’s Jews Are Driving America’s Wars.” One sentence from the article read, “For those American Jews who lack any shred of integrity, the media should be required to label them at the bottom of the television screen whenever they pop up” and compared Jews to “rat poison.”

The article was from The Unz Review, a far-right journal that regularly publishes antisemitic material, as well as other racist and white supremacist articles.

Following criticism, Plame responded, “Many neocon hawks ARE Jewish.”

Plame later apologized, claiming she had only “skimmed” the article in question and “zeroed in on the neocon criticism.”

The Washington Post later reported that Plame had tweeted links to eight other articles from The Unz Review since 2014.

This past Februart, The Free Beacon revealed that Plame had accepted eight separate financial contributions from former Congressman Pete McCloskey, who in 2000 appeared at a conference held by a Holocaust denial organization, where he praised “the courage of men in France, Britain, Germany, and New Zealand who have spoken out against the commonly accepted concept of what occurred during the Second World War in the so-called Holocaust.”

In response to Plame’s congressional campaign, the Alliance to Combat Extremism (ACE) Fund has launched a campaign titled “No Hate New Mexico.” It will undertake a media relations effort to inform voters about Plame’s record.

ACE President Ian Sugar said, “It’s appalling that Valerie Plame is running for Congress. Democrats don’t peddle racist content from white supremacist websites or fund their campaigns with checks from Holocaust deniers. But apparently Valerie Plame missed that memo.”

“The Democratic Party is an anti-racist party. Period,” he stated. “It shouldn’t nominate bigots. … No amount of money is going to be enough to cover up Valerie Plame’s record of hate.”