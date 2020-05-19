Tuesday, May 19th | 25 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former Nazi Hunter Targeting Whitney Museum of Art in NYC Over ‘Capitulation’ to Anti-Israel Activists

Israeli Experts: Right Time to Reopen Economy, but Second Coronavirus Outbreak Still Possible

Where Are Jewish Groups and Others on Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Nakba’ Tweet?

Charlesbank Invests $70 Million in Elbit Systems Subsidiary Cyberbit

Gaza Girl, 13, Teaches Neighborhood Children During School Closure

Trump Threatens to Halt WHO Funding, Review US Membership

Syria’s Warring Parties Agree to Geneva Talks: UN Envoy

Clicktale Parent Company Contentsquare Raises $190 Million, Expands Israel R&D Center

New Unity Government Pledges to Continue Corona Response, Apply Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria

Israel Lifts Some Coronavirus Mask Restrictions Amid Extreme Heatwave

May 19, 2020 7:54 am
0

Report: Israel Linked to Cyberattack on Iranian Port Near Strait of Hormuz

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Reuters / Hamad I Mohammed / File.

Israel appears to be behind a cyberattack earlier this month on computers at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port that caused massive backups on waterways and roads leading to the facility, The Washington Post reported on Monday.

Citing unnamed US and foreign government officials, the Post said the May 9 disruption of Iranian computers was presumably in retaliation for an earlier attempted cyberattack on rural water distribution systems in Israel.

The Israeli Embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on the Post report.

The managing director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization, Mohammad Rastad, told Iran’s ILNA news agency last week that the cyberattack did not penetrate the organization’s computers and was only able to infiltrate and damage a number of private operating systems.

Related coverage

May 19, 2020 10:26 am
0

Gaza Girl, 13, Teaches Neighborhood Children During School Closure

In a wooden shack in the Gaza Strip, a 13-year-old girl holds classes for neighborhood children who have missed out...

A foreign government security official said, however, the attack was “highly accurate” and the damage to the Iranian port was more serious than described in official Iranian accounts, according to the Post.

The Post reported on May 8 that Iran was linked to the attempted cyberattack on the Israeli water network in April. The intrusion was detected and thwarted before significant damage was done, the Post said, citing officials familiar with the incident.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.