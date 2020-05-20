Wednesday, May 20th | 26 Iyyar 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Must Abandon West Bank Annexation Threat, Says UN Middle East Envoy

Sarah Halimi’s Killer Should Face Trial, Says Son of Murdered French Jewish Holocaust Survivor Mireille Knoll

Cyber-Attack on Iran Port Showed Only Fraction of Israel’s Capabilities, Expert Says

US Blacklists Iran’s Interior Minister Over Human Rights Abuses

US Secretary of State Slams ‘Disgusting, Hateful Antisemitism’ of Iran Regime Leader

‘Abbas Is Failing the Palestinian People,’ Israeli UN Envoy Charges After PA Leader’s Latest Threat

Israeli Startup Manager: ‘Covid-19 Highlighted the Need for Innovation in the Urban Space’

Israeli Court Tells Netanyahu He Must Appear at Start of Trial

1 in 10 Israelis Now Call Jerusalem Home

Israeli 3D Imaging Sensor Company Newsight Raises $7 Million From Israeli-Chinese Fund Infinity

May 20, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Israel Must Abandon West Bank Annexation Threat, Says UN Middle East Envoy

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov. Photo: UN Photo / Loey Felipe.

Israel must not go ahead with West Bank annexation, the UN Middle East envoy said on Wednesday.

“The continuing threat of annexation by Israel of parts of the West Bank would constitute a most serious violation of international law, deal a devastating blow to the two-state solution [and] close the door to a renewal of negotiations,” UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov told the Security Council.

Israel must abandon its threat of annexation. And the Palestinian leadership to re-engage with all members of the quartet,” he added, referring to the United States, Russia, the European Union and the United Nations.

Mladenov urged the 15-member council to back a push by UN chief Antonio Guterres against unilateral steps that would hinder diplomatic efforts to renew negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

Related coverage

May 20, 2020 12:18 pm
0

Cyber-Attack on Iran Port Showed Only Fraction of Israel’s Capabilities, Expert Says

An Israeli cyber-defense expert said on Wednesday that the cyber-attack on an Iranian port earlier this month, widely attributed to...

Such a statement by the council is unlikely as it has to be agreed by consensus and the United States traditionally shields its ally Israel from any action.

“This council cannot dictate the end to this conflict,” US Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said on Wednesday. “We can only encourage the parties to sit down together to determine how they wish to make progress.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.